Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,829.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 83,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 79,109 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 600.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $56.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $73.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.