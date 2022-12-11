Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,894.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 96,660 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,388,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,012,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

