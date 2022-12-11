Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 830 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in McKesson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in McKesson by 16.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 39,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $371.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.43. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $228.19 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

