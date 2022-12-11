Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $234.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.76. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $350.80.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.