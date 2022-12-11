Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 21,215 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.0% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $251.35 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.41.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

