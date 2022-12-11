Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $282.04 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

