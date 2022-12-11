Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 10,257 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,257 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after purchasing an additional 105,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS:USMV opened at $73.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $71.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

