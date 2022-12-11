Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,145 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.