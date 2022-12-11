Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $117.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average is $111.91. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $94.99 and a one year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,770,000 after acquiring an additional 31,140 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,628,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.