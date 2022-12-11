AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Raised by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.9% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

