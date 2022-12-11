Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Acquires 859 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 554.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Verint Systems by 61.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,333,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after acquiring an additional 507,146 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1,329.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 507,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after buying an additional 472,393 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $16,514,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,369,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $547,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

