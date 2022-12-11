Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys 2,500 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise accounts for 2.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,327,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $168.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average is $130.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28 and a beta of 0.75. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $193.85.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,314 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

