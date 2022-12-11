Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. SiTime makes up approximately 5.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of SiTime worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SiTime by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SiTime by 41.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 285.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 254,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 19.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,713.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,244 shares of company stock worth $715,401. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $322.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.76.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

