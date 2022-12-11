Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 16,000 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 0.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $57,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,455 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,626 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.