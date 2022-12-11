Augur (REP) Price Tops $5.53 on Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Augur has a market capitalization of $60.85 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for $5.53 or 0.00032706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Augur Token Profile
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Augur Token Trading
