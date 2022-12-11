Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.02 billion and approximately $105.41 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.94 or 0.00076262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00056312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001302 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024594 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005126 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,026,493 coins and its circulating supply is 310,620,503 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

