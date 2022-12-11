Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.02 billion and approximately $105.41 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.94 or 0.00076262 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00056312 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000369 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001302 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009618 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024594 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005126 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000251 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,026,493 coins and its circulating supply is 310,620,503 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
