Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDMO. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $31.01.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock worth $409,965 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 407,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 117,458 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 886,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 131,216 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 195,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 55,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

