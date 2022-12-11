Baader Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €82.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($86.32) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($95.79) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €63.12 ($66.44) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($103.68). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €62.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €74.34.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

