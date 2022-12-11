Badger DAO Price Reaches $2.63 on Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $44.56 million and $4.51 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00015331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $936.67 or 0.05457982 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00512207 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.06 or 0.30348518 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

