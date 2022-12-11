BakeryToken Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BakeryToken Token Profile

BakeryToken is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

