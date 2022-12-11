Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $48.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.36. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 76,918 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.