Barclays Trims Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Target Price to $3.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rent the Runway from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway Stock Up 8.9 %

RENT opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 53.24% and a negative return on equity of 390.03%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 17.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 35.1% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 57,430 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 217.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 59,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 21.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 170,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.