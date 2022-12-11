Barclays Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $4.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix Stock Down 2.3 %

Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $429.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.36 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 899,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 336,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.