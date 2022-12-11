Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Raised by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,927,105 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356,938 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for 12.2% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $140,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.49.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

