Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $76.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.17.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

