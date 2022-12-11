BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $239.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. Cowen upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
BeiGene Price Performance
BGNE stock opened at $197.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.80. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $309.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insider Activity at BeiGene
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the third quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BeiGene (BGNE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.