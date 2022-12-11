BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $239.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. Cowen upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

BGNE stock opened at $197.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.80. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $309.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,507 shares of company stock worth $10,273,368 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the third quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

