Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $114.95 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $114.95 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.15 or 0.07396327 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00034986 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00077484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00056439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025156 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

