Beldex Trading 7% Lower This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $115.26 million and approximately $41,859.86 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,274.50 or 0.07421993 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00035257 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00057164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025491 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

