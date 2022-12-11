Benchmark Boosts Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $68.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HALO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.88.

HALO stock opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,634.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,634.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,250. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,548.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,475 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 410,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,184,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

