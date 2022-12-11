Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BHE stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a market cap of $985.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $771.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Benchmark Electronics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,442.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 43.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

