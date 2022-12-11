Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the technology retailer on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Best Buy has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Best Buy has a payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Best Buy to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,325 shares of company stock worth $31,823,450. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after purchasing an additional 416,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 9,483.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 235,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 232,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

