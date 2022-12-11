B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 889,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,557. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -339.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Consumer Edge downgraded B&G Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

In other news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Wenner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

