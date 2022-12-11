Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC reduced their price target on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 389.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,590,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

