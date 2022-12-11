Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC reduced their price target on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.35.
Bilibili Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 389.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,590,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
