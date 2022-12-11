Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bioventus from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter worth $12,712,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter worth $9,967,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the third quarter worth $2,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bioventus by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 191,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bioventus by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 151,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Stock Performance

About Bioventus

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

