Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $24.47 million and approximately $109,151.61 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00126519 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00229416 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00041469 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.