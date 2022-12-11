Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.80 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $14.72 or 0.00085852 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $257.76 million and $4.80 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00264679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060259 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002971 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

