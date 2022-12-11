Bitcoin Latinum 24 Hour Volume Hits $330.40 (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 94.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $330.40 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

