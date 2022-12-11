BITICA COIN (BDCC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 50% higher against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $103,070.86 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00011700 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00047318 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020962 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00240562 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003686 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.21157818 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $138,198.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

