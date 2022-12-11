Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $78.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

