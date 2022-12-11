Blockearth Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Blockearth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockearth has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blockearth has a market capitalization of $67.37 million and $43,238.18 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockearth Token Profile

Blockearth launched on October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.44963036 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40,796.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

