BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $60.56 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. BlueArk has a total market cap of $60.56 million and approximately $728,673.26 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,161.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.18 or 0.00636186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00264580 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00057297 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001327 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00186762 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $672,502.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

