BlueArk Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $59.93 million and approximately $728,649.99 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00186762 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $672,502.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

