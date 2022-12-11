BMO Capital Markets Raises North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$40.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NWC has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut shares of North West from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of North West from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday.

North West Stock Performance

Shares of NWC stock opened at C$37.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.69. North West has a 12 month low of C$30.55 and a 12 month high of C$40.08.

North West Dividend Announcement

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$578.87 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that North West will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

