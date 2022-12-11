Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Raised to $190.00 at Bank of America

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.41.

Shares of BA opened at $179.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.84. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The firm has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $48,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

