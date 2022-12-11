BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $108.29 Average PT from Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.83.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

BOK Financial stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.30. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.63%. BOK Financial’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $212,205.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,038.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $212,205.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,038.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

