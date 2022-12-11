Bosideng International Holdings Limited (BSDGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2447 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Bosideng International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BSDGY opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. Bosideng International has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $27.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bosideng International in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Bosideng International

(Get Rating)

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY)

