Bosideng International Holdings Limited (BSDGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2447 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Bosideng International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BSDGY opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. Bosideng International has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $27.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bosideng International in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Bosideng International

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

Featured Articles

