Braintrust (BTRST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $730,529.91

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Braintrust token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00005648 BTC on exchanges. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $76.66 million and $730,529.91 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Braintrust has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

