Brokerages Set First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Target Price at $15.90

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after buying an additional 180,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after acquiring an additional 524,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.99.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.48 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

