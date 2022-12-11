Brokerages Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Target Price at $56.60

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH opened at $46.97 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

