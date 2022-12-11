Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Price Target Raised to €49.00 at Societe Generale

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Societe Generale from €37.00 ($38.95) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BCUCY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brunello Cucinelli from €46.00 ($48.42) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCY opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.